India: The Mission of Semiconductors for a Technological Future

November 01, 2024_ India is launching its India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) to develop a robust semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem, aiming to become a global superpower and cross the $5 trillion GDP milestone. The government has earmarked Rs 76,000 crore to support this initiative, which involves setting up fabrication units and partnering with countries like Taiwan and Japan. Despite challenges related to lack of raw materials and infrastructure, India aims to meet the growing demand for semiconductors in its growing market. This news is reported by Pragativadi. With a rapidly growing electronics market, India aims to become a key player in the global semiconductor supply chain.