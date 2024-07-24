Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 24 Luglio 2024
India: The Modi government presents a budget favorable to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh

24 July 2024_ The Indian government, led by Narendra Modi, presented a budget that provides significant financial aid and development projects for...

India: The Modi government presents a budget favorable to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh
24 luglio 2024 | 13.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

24 July 2024_ The Indian government, led by Narendra Modi, presented a budget that provides significant financial aid and development projects for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, sparking protests from the opposition for alleged favoritism. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced investments in infrastructure, such as roads, bridges and new airports, for both states, which are key allies of the central government. The leaders of the ruling parties in these states, Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu, expressed satisfaction with the concessions, while the opposition criticized the lack of aid for other states such as Maharashtra and Jharkhand. The news is reported by The Asian Age. The budget aims to ensure the government's stability as the BJP is currently short of seats in the Lok Sabha.

