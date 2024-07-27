India: The Moidams of Assam enter the UNESCO World Heritage List

26 July 2024_ The Moidams, ancient tombs of the Ahom dynasty in Assam, were recently included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, becoming the first cultural site in north-east India to receive this recognition. The decision was taken during the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the news, highlighting the cultural importance of the Moidams and their connection to the history of the Ahom dynasty, which ruled Assam for around 600 years. The source of this information is Hindustan Times. The Moidams, also known as the