Giovedì 08 Agosto 2024
India: The Rural Colloquium highlights the importance of inclusiveness in agriculture

07 August 2024_ The fourth edition of India's Rural Colloquium, held at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow, highlighted the need to improve...

08 agosto 2024 | 13.04
Redazione Adnkronos
07 August 2024_ The fourth edition of India's Rural Colloquium, held at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow, highlighted the need to improve inclusiveness in agricultural value chains to reduce farmers' dependence on external factors. The event, organized by Transform Rural India (TRI), saw experts and policymakers discuss the importance of diversifying the workforce and improving healthcare services in rural areas. Deputy Prime Minister Brajesh Pathak underlined the government's commitment to strengthening public health infrastructure and engaging communities. The source of this information is the news site ପ୍ରଗତିବାଦୀ. The Rural Colloquium takes place from August 1 to 8 and aims to inspire a rural renaissance in India by addressing crucial issues such as sustainability and gender inclusion.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
