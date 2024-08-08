07 August 2024_ The fourth edition of India's Rural Colloquium, held at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow, highlighted the need to improve inclusiveness in agricultural value chains to reduce farmers' dependence on external factors. The event, organized by Transform Rural India (TRI), saw experts and policymakers discuss the importance of diversifying the workforce and improving healthcare services in rural areas. Deputy Prime Minister Brajesh Pathak underlined the government's commitment to strengthening public health infrastructure and engaging communities. The source of this information is the news site ପ୍ରଗତିବାଦୀ. The Rural Colloquium takes place from August 1 to 8 and aims to inspire a rural renaissance in India by addressing crucial issues such as sustainability and gender inclusion.