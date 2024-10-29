India: Three Indian manufacturers to participate in EICMA 2024 in Milan

October 28, 2024_ EICMA 2024, one of the world's leading two-wheeler events, will be held in Milan, Italy and will see the participation of three...

October 28, 2024_ EICMA 2024, one of the world's leading two-wheeler events, will be held in Milan, Italy and will see the participation of three leading Indian manufacturers. Hero MotoCorp, Royal Enfield, and Ultraviolette will showcase their latest models, helping to strengthen India's presence in the global motorcycle industry. This event is a significant opportunity for Indian companies to showcase their innovations and engage with an international audience. This news was reported by jagran.com. EICMA is a major platform for networking and promoting technologies in the motorcycle industry, attracting visitors and professionals from across the globe.