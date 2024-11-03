Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 03 Novembre 2024
India: Three militants killed in Kashmir operations, Hizbul Mujahideen activist arrested

03 novembre 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
03 November 2024_ Three militants, including a Lashkar-e-Toiba commander, were killed in two separate gun battles in Kashmir, while a Hizbul Mujahideen activist was arrested in Pulwama district. Security operations, conducted by police and paramilitary forces, led to the elimination of Usman Bhai, known for his involvement in the killing of a police inspector. Two police personnel and two CRPF personnel were injured in the clashes, but their condition is stable. The source of this information is Free Press Journal. Security operations continue in the region, where forces are trying to maintain peace and security after an increase in militant activities.

