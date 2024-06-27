India: Three terrorists killed in a firefight in Jammu and Kashmir

June 27, 2024_ Three terrorists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in a forest area of Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, yesterday. The clash began in Bajad village of Gandoh area around 9.50am during a cordon and search operation intensified by the police along with the Army and CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) following two attacks terrorist attacks that occurred on the 11th and 12th of this month. The police, assisted by security forces, had launched an operation in Sinoo village panchayat. The operation led to the neutralization of terrorists, improving security in the region. The Free Press Journal reports it. The operation was a direct response to previous attacks, aimed at preventing further threats in the mountainous area.