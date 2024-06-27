Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Three terrorists killed in a firefight in Jammu and Kashmir

India: Three terrorists killed in a firefight in Jammu and Kashmir
27 giugno 2024 | 13.07
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

June 27, 2024_ Three terrorists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in a forest area of Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, yesterday. The clash began in Bajad village of Gandoh area around 9.50am during a cordon and search operation intensified by the police along with the Army and CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) following two attacks terrorist attacks that occurred on the 11th and 12th of this month. The police, assisted by security forces, had launched an operation in Sinoo village panchayat. The operation led to the neutralization of terrorists, improving security in the region. The Free Press Journal reports it. The operation was a direct response to previous attacks, aimed at preventing further threats in the mountainous area.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
security improving security reports it The Free Press Journal
Vedi anche
Traffico di anabolizzanti, 7 arresti e perquisizioni
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen
News to go
Calzature, brusca frenata per export e fatturato
News to go
Decreto Campi Flegrei, cosa prevede: le misure
News to go
Bonus agricoltura di 500 euro a ettaro, ecco chi lo può ottenere
News to go
Bonus 2024, ecco quelli che si possono richiedere a giugno
News to go
Ballottaggi comunali, i risultati del voto
News to go
Bonus condizionatori, come funziona
News to go
Case, Istat: "Nel primo trimestre 2024 prezzi in calo dello 0,1%"
News to go
Hong Kong è la città più costosa al mondo
News to go
Auto, così l'IA cambierà l'interazione fra vetture e passeggeri
News to go
Aumento prezzi voli, le tratte più care


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza