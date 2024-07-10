Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 10 Luglio 2024
India: Titagarh Rail Systems focuses on exports with the support of its Italian branch

July 9, 2024_ Titagarh Rail Systems, India's largest manufacturer of freight cars, is exploring the export market to expand its presence in the...

July 9, 2024_ Titagarh Rail Systems, India's largest manufacturer of freight cars, is exploring the export market to expand its presence in the global passenger train segment. The Kolkata-based company already has a presence in Europe through its Italian subsidiary, Titagarh Firema, which produces passenger and metro coaches. Now, the company aims to export 'Make in India' products across the world. Prithish Chowdhary, Deputy Managing Director, Titagarh Rail Systems, highlighted the growth potential in the export market, especially for passenger rail systems. Businessupturn.com reports it. The company is completing a prototype for a converter for the Rome Metro, marking the first time such a piece of technology has been produced in India and installed in a European rail system.

