Mercoledì 02 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Tod's Celebrates Italian and Indian Art with Rahul Mishra's New Collection

October 01, 2024_ Tod's, the prestigious Italian luxury brand, has launched a new collection in collaboration with Indian designer Rahul Mishra,...

02 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
October 01, 2024_ Tod's, the prestigious Italian luxury brand, has launched a new collection in collaboration with Indian designer Rahul Mishra, combining Italian elegance with Indian craftsmanship. The collection includes iconic pieces such as the Gommino shoes and the Di Bag, enriched with floral embroidery made with traditional Indian techniques. This project offers a unique opportunity for Indian artisans to collaborate with Tod's master craftsmen in the Marche region, creating capsule collections that celebrate the fusion of cultures. The news is reported by luxuryfacts.com, highlighting how this initiative represents a fascinating dialogue between tradition and modernity. The collection not only celebrates the cultural heritage of both countries, but also redefines the concept of contemporary luxury.

