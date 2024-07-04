India: Tragedy during a religious gathering in Hathras

3 July 2024_ At least 116 people died during a crush in Hathras, in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred during a 'satsang' in Pulrai village, where many people had gathered. Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and assured that the local administration is committed to relief efforts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the authorities to provide all necessary help to the affected. Deccan Chronicle reports it. The tragedy has raised questions about the Uttar Pradesh government's preparedness for mass events.