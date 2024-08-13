Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 13 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
India: Tragic Accident at Siddheshwar Temple in Bihar

August 12, 2024_ A major incident occurred at the Siddheshwar temple in Jahangabad-Makhdumpur, Bihar, where a stampede occurred, resulting in the...

13 agosto 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 12, 2024_ A major incident occurred at the Siddheshwar temple in Jahangabad-Makhdumpur, Bihar, where a stampede occurred, resulting in the death of seven people and several injuries. The tragedy occurred during religious celebrations, when the crowd moved in an uncontrolled manner, leading to panic. Local authorities are investigating the cause of the incident and have launched rescue operations to assist the injured, Sanmarg reported. The Siddheshwar temple is an important place of worship for local devotees, and the incident has raised concerns about safety during crowded events.

