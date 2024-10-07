India: Tragic accident during Air Force 92nd anniversary air show

07 October 2024_ An airshow held on 6 October in Chennai to mark the 92nd anniversary of the Indian Air Force turned into a nightmare, with five people killed and several injured in a crowd of over 1.2 million. The situation escalated when, after the show, the crowd tried to leave the area at once, causing congestion and panic. Local authorities were not prepared to handle the huge influx, leading to a series of accidents and a large number of people hospitalized for dehydration and stress. The source of this information is The Hindu. This event, the first of its kind in Chennai in over two decades, attracted attention for its extraordinary turnout, but highlighted the need for better planning for mass events.