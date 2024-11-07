India: Trenitalia and Rail Europe boost access to high-speed trains in India and South America

Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 07 Novembre 2024
07 novembre 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
November 6, 2024_ Trenitalia, the Italian state-owned railway operator, and Rail Europe have renewed their partnership to improve accessibility to high-speed trains, especially the famous Frecciarossa. This collaboration aims to extend premium rail services to fast-growing markets such as India and South America, where demand for sustainable and luxury travel is expected to increase. With India showing a growing interest in premium travel options, this initiative promises to make Italian rail services more accessible to those who want to explore Rome and Italy's iconic destinations. The news is reported by travelandtourworld.com. The partnership represents a significant step towards promoting Italian tourism, inviting global travellers to discover the beauty and heritage of Italy.

