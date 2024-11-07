Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 07 Novembre 2024
India: Trump's election rekindles India-US relations

India: Trump's election rekindles India-US relations
07 novembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
November 7, 2024_ Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election marks a new chapter in India-US relations, which have historically been based on economic and strategic interests. During Trump’s first term, defence and security cooperation between the two countries has intensified, with significant agreements and US support on international issues. However, Trump’s trade policies may present challenges, particularly with regard to tariffs and visa restrictions, which have impacted Indian exporters. However, there are opportunities for deeper collaboration in technology and energy, with potential benefits for both countries. The news is reported by Deccan Chronicle. The Indian diaspora in the US plays a crucial role in strengthening economic and cultural ties between the two nations.

in Evidenza