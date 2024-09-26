Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 26 Settembre 2024
India: Turnout at 54.11% in second phase of Jammu and Kashmir elections

India: Turnout at 54.11% in second phase of Jammu and Kashmir elections
26 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 25, 2024_ Voter turnout in the second phase of elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir reached 54.11 per cent till 7 pm, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). Poonch and Rajouri districts recorded the highest turnout at 71.59 per cent and 68.22 per cent respectively, while Srinagar witnessed a turnout of 27.37 per cent. The voting process was conducted in a peaceful atmosphere with special arrangements for voters near the Line of Control where 55 polling stations were set up. The Commission noted that the turnout in these districts exceeded that of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This was reported by The Hindu. The next elections will be held on October 1, 2024, with counting scheduled for October 8.

