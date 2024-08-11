India: TV Somanathan appointed as new Cabinet Secretary

August 10, 2024_ TV Somanathan has been appointed as the new Cabinet Secretary of India and will assume office on August 30, 2024, after the completion of Rajiv Gauba’s tenure. Gauba, who has held the post since 2019, is the longest-serving Cabinet Secretary in the country’s history, having received a one-year extension last year. Somanathan, currently Finance Secretary and Expenditure Secretary, is an IAS officer from Tamil Nadu and will serve a two-year term as Cabinet Secretary. The appointment was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, which also designated Somanathan as Officer on Special Duty until his new assignment. The source of this news is The Hindu Business Line. The Cabinet Secretary is a key figure in the Indian government, responsible for overseeing the operations of the Cabinet and coordinating among various ministries.