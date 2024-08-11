Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 11 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: TV Somanathan appointed as new Cabinet Secretary

August 10, 2024_ TV Somanathan has been appointed as the new Cabinet Secretary of India and will assume office on August 30, 2024, after the...

India: TV Somanathan appointed as new Cabinet Secretary
11 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 10, 2024_ TV Somanathan has been appointed as the new Cabinet Secretary of India and will assume office on August 30, 2024, after the completion of Rajiv Gauba’s tenure. Gauba, who has held the post since 2019, is the longest-serving Cabinet Secretary in the country’s history, having received a one-year extension last year. Somanathan, currently Finance Secretary and Expenditure Secretary, is an IAS officer from Tamil Nadu and will serve a two-year term as Cabinet Secretary. The appointment was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, which also designated Somanathan as Officer on Special Duty until his new assignment. The source of this news is The Hindu Business Line. The Cabinet Secretary is a key figure in the Indian government, responsible for overseeing the operations of the Cabinet and coordinating among various ministries.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
two year term as Cabinet Secretary as appointed as new office
Vedi anche
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza