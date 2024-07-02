India: TVS Mobility acquires Italian vehicle components supplier

July 1, 2024_ TVS Mobility subsidiary SI Air Springs has acquired Italian vehicle components supplier Roberto Nuti Group. The agreement provides for the purchase of 100% of the Italian group and investments for the complete relaunch of the company. During the integration period, both companies will continue to operate normally. SI Air Springs Director P. Srinivasvardhan said the acquisition is a crucial step in the company's global expansion strategy. This is reported by ibc24.in. Luca Rendiggieri, general manager of the Nuti group, expressed enthusiasm for the international growth opportunities arising from the agreement.