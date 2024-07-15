India: Two Indians arrested in Italy for exploitation of agricultural workers

July 15, 2024_ Two Indian nationals were arrested in the province of Verona, Italy, accused of exploiting 33 Indian agricultural workers. The news comes after the recent death of a Sikh agricultural worker, Satnam Singh, due to an industrial accident near Rome. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Singh was the victim of 'inhuman acts'. This case profoundly shook Italian and international public opinion. Dainiktribuneonline.com reports it. The story highlights the difficult working conditions faced by Indian migrants in Italy.