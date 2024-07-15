Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 15 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:04
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Two Indians arrested in Italy for exploitation of agricultural workers

July 15, 2024_ Two Indian nationals were arrested in the province of Verona, Italy, accused of exploiting 33 Indian agricultural workers. The news...

India: Two Indians arrested in Italy for exploitation of agricultural workers
15 luglio 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 15, 2024_ Two Indian nationals were arrested in the province of Verona, Italy, accused of exploiting 33 Indian agricultural workers. The news comes after the recent death of a Sikh agricultural worker, Satnam Singh, due to an industrial accident near Rome. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Singh was the victim of 'inhuman acts'. This case profoundly shook Italian and international public opinion. Dainiktribuneonline.com reports it. The story highlights the difficult working conditions faced by Indian migrants in Italy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
news comes after reports it Italia This case profoundly shook Italian
Vedi anche
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024
News to go
Fecondazione assistita, in 10 anni +30% bebè da Pma
News to go
Rc Auto, a maggio prezzo medio +6,8% annuo a 400 euro
News to go
Compiti estivi, 4 genitori su 10 si dicono contrari
News to go
Elettricità, Arera: oltre 76,5% famiglie nel mercato libero
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"
News to go
8 per mille, alla Chiesa Cattolica 990 milioni
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza