Venerdì 19 Luglio 2024
India: Two militants killed during a security operation in Kupwara

July 18, 2024_ Two unidentified militants were killed by security forces while attempting to infiltrate along the Line of Control in Kupwara district...

19 luglio 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
July 18, 2024_ Two unidentified militants were killed by security forces while attempting to infiltrate along the Line of Control in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. The operation was launched in the Keran sector following information about an infiltration attempt. During the searches, the hidden militants opened fire, triggering a firefight that led to their deaths. The operation is still ongoing and it is suspected that more militants may be trapped in the area. Hindustan Times reports it. This is the second firefight in the Keran sector in the last four days, after three militants were killed on July 14 while trying to infiltrate the valley.

