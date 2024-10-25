Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 25 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:40
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Two railway projects approved for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Bihar

October 24, 2024_ The Indian government has approved two railway projects in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Bihar, with a total...

India: Two railway projects approved for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Bihar
25 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 24, 2024_ The Indian government has approved two railway projects in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Bihar, with a total estimated cost of Rs 6,798 crore. The projects include the doubling of the Narkatiaganj-Raxaul-Sitamarhi-Darbhanga line and the construction of a new line between Errupalem and Namburu, for a total of 313 km of rail network. These developments will improve regional connectivity, boosting freight and passenger transport and contributing to socio-economic growth in the affected areas. The news was reported by The Hindu Business Line. The projects are part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a more connected and sustainable India, and aim to improve employment opportunities in the affected regions.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
the news was reported by The Hindu Business Line Bihar Andhra Pradesh rail network
Vedi anche
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza