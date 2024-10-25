India: Two railway projects approved for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Bihar

October 24, 2024_ The Indian government has approved two railway projects in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Bihar, with a total estimated cost of Rs 6,798 crore. The projects include the doubling of the Narkatiaganj-Raxaul-Sitamarhi-Darbhanga line and the construction of a new line between Errupalem and Namburu, for a total of 313 km of rail network. These developments will improve regional connectivity, boosting freight and passenger transport and contributing to socio-economic growth in the affected areas. The news was reported by The Hindu Business Line. The projects are part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a more connected and sustainable India, and aim to improve employment opportunities in the affected regions.