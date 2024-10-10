Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 10 Ottobre 2024
India: Two Territorial Army Soldiers Abducted by Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir
10 ottobre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
09 October 2024_ Two Territorial Army soldiers have been kidnapped by terrorists in the forest area of Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir. Fortunately, one of the soldiers managed to escape from captivity. In response to the kidnapping, security forces, including the police, CRPF and army, have launched a joint search operation to locate the missing soldier. The area where the kidnapping took place is characterized by dense forests, complicating the search efforts. This was reported by The Asian Age. Authorities are monitoring the situation and further details on the operation and the status of the missing soldier are awaited.

