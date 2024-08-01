Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 01 Agosto 2024
14:03
India: Union Budget 2024-25 focuses on growth and federal cooperation

31 July 2024_ Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024-25, emphasizing a balance between growth, employment and...

India: Union Budget 2024-25 focuses on growth and federal cooperation
01 agosto 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
31 July 2024_ Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024-25, emphasizing a balance between growth, employment and investment. During the debate in the Rajya Sabha, he rejected allegations of underfunding for agriculture and announced an allocation of Rs 1.48 lakh crore for education and employment. Furthermore, it highlighted a 17% increase in capital expenditure, reaching Rs 11 lakh 11 thousand crore, an all-time high. The news was reported by The Asian Age. The Minister also discussed tax reform and the importance of cooperation between various levels of government, in line with the Government of India's motto 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayaas', which means 'together, mostly development, with trust and common effort'.

