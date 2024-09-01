Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 01 Settembre 2024
India: University of Pisa draws inspiration from Indian art to innovate teaching

August 31, 2024_ Anna Anguissola, associate professor of classical archaeology at the University of Pisa, has revamped her teaching approach after a...

India: University of Pisa draws inspiration from Indian art to innovate teaching
01 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
August 31, 2024_ Anna Anguissola, associate professor of classical archaeology at the University of Pisa, has revamped her teaching approach after a visit to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) in Mumbai. Inspired by interactive learning experiences, she has introduced direct observation modules of works of art into her course, promoting group discussions and hands-on activities. This shift reflects the CSMVS's aim to transform museum galleries into interactive classrooms, where objects become teaching tools. The news is reported by timesofindia.indiatimes.com. The initiative is part of an international academic program that also involves Italian experts, highlighting the importance of cultural collaboration between India and Italy.

