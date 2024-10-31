India: US welcomes troop withdrawal along China border

October 30, 2024_ US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Washington welcomes the reduction in tensions along the India-China border. Miller confirmed that the US has been briefed on the developments by New Delhi and has been closely monitoring the situation. Both countries have begun withdrawing troops from friction points along the Line of Actual Control, with the disengagement process in the final stages, Varthabharathi Kannada Daily reported. The troop withdrawal comes after a significant agreement between India and China, with the key friction points identified as Demchok and Depsang Plains.