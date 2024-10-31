Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 31 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:32
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: US welcomes troop withdrawal along China border

October 30, 2024_ US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Washington welcomes the reduction in tensions along the India-China border....

India: US welcomes troop withdrawal along China border
31 ottobre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 30, 2024_ US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Washington welcomes the reduction in tensions along the India-China border. Miller confirmed that the US has been briefed on the developments by New Delhi and has been closely monitoring the situation. Both countries have begun withdrawing troops from friction points along the Line of Actual Control, with the disengagement process in the final stages, Varthabharathi Kannada Daily reported. The troop withdrawal comes after a significant agreement between India and China, with the key friction points identified as Demchok and Depsang Plains.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
said Washington been US has has been closely
Vedi anche
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza