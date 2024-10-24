India: Uttar Pradesh CM meets RSS chief in Mathura

October 24, 2024_ Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Mathura to discuss the upcoming by-elections in the state. The meeting, also attended by RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, focused on organizational and coordination issues between the RSS and the BJP ahead of the crucial elections. This meeting marks the first meeting between Adityanath and Bhagwat after the Lok Sabha elections, where the BJP saw a significant decline in support. The source of this news is The Asian Age. The meeting is being held in the context of preparations for the RSS centenary, scheduled for next year, and will also discuss relevant socio-political issues.