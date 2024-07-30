Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 30 Luglio 2024
India: Varda Goenka enchants Rome with her Rome-inspired jewelery collection

30 July 2024_ Varda Goenka, Indian jewelery designer, fascinated the audience at the India-Italy fashion show held in Rome, presenting her 'Roman...

India: Varda Goenka enchants Rome with her Rome-inspired jewelery collection
30 luglio 2024 | 12.08
Redazione Adnkronos
30 July 2024_ Varda Goenka, Indian jewelery designer, fascinated the audience at the India-Italy fashion show held in Rome, presenting her 'Roman Rhapsody' collection. The event, organized by the Indian Chamber of Commerce at the Waldorf Astoria, celebrated the union between Indian fabrics and Italian elegance, highlighting the cultural ties between the two countries. The collection, which fuses Indian motifs with a global aesthetic, has been enthusiastically received by both Indian and Italian audiences, underscoring the appreciation for Indian craftsmanship in the international fashion landscape. The news is reported by indulgeexpress.com. The 'Roman Rhapsody' collection will be available online, offering everyone the chance to discover the timeless elegance of Varda jewels.

