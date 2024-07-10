India: Velocifero announces the launch of electric scooters and a new plant in Maharashtra

July 9, 2024_ Italian electric vehicle brand Velocifero (VLF) has announced its entry into the Indian market with the launch of a new electric scooter. The company revealed that it will build a manufacturing plant in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, in collaboration with KAW Veloce Motors Pvt. Ltd. The first product, called Tennis, will be available during the festive season of 2024. Velocifero plans to establish a dealer network across India, aiming to have 15 operational dealerships by the end of 2024 and 50 by the end of the fiscal year. Yashbharat.com reports it. The initiative also includes a major marketing campaign with road shows and participation in automotive exhibitions to consolidate the brand's presence in India.