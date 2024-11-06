Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 06 Novembre 2024
06 November 2024_ Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel &amp; Residences will host an exclusive culinary pop-up with Villa Cora, a prestigious...

India: Villa Cora Pop-Up Brings Florentine Cuisine to Gurugram
06 novembre 2024 | 12.20
Redazione Adnkronos
06 November 2024_ Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences will host an exclusive culinary pop-up with Villa Cora, a prestigious two-Michelin-starred hotel in Florence, on 22nd and 23rd November. Executive Chef Alessandro Liberatore will present a menu that celebrates Tuscan gastronomy, using seasonal ingredients sourced from Italy. This event promises to take attendees on a sensory journey through the flavours and culinary traditions of the Florentine region, enriched by a selection of fine wines. The news is reported by smartbusinesnews.com. Spaces are limited and advance booking is recommended to ensure you don’t miss out on this extraordinary gastronomic experience.

