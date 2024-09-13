Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 13 Settembre 2024
India: Violent clashes during clearance operation in Guwahati

September 12, 2024_ A clearance operation in the Sonapur area on the outskirts of Guwahati led to violent clashes on Thursday, with Assam police...

India: Violent clashes during clearance operation in Guwahati
13 settembre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 12, 2024_ A clearance operation in the Sonapur area on the outskirts of Guwahati led to violent clashes on Thursday, with Assam police opening fire on protesters. At least two people were killed and several others injured in the clash, which erupted as residents protested against the demolition of their homes and food supplies. The evictions, which began on August 21, targeted Muslim residents accused of illegally occupying public land, sparking growing tensions in the community. The news was reported by Hindustan Times, which noted that residents, many of whom had been displaced by natural disasters, were resisting the destruction of their last assets. The situation remains tense, with the injured being taken to local hospitals and police preventing their families from visiting them.

