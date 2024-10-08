India: VLF presents the revolutionary Tennis e-scooter with Italian engineering

October 7, 2024_ VLF has launched the Tennis e-scooter, an innovative electric vehicle that combines the excellence of Italian design and engineering. This scooter, manufactured in India by KAW Veloce Motors, offers high performance with a peak power of 2.1W and a range of over 130 km. With a low weight and cutting-edge design, the Tennis e-scooter represents a significant step towards sustainable electric mobility. The news was reported by itdcnews.com. The launch is scheduled for November 2024, and the model will be available through a network of dealers, including the collaboration with Austrian Brixton Motorcycles.