India: Weather Alert for Storm in Odisha

October 20, 2024_ India has issued a storm warning for a possible storm that will hit the state of Odisha on October 23, 2024. According to the forecast, heavy rains and winds that could reach 120 km/h are expected, with significant impact on coastal areas. The Indian Meteorological Department has advised caution, especially for fishermen, who have been advised to avoid the sea until October 25. The source of this information is the news website ପ୍ରଗତିବାଦୀ. Local authorities are monitoring the situation and preparing to respond to any emergencies related to adverse weather conditions.