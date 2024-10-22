India: Weather warning for heavy rains in several regions of the country

October 21, 2024_ The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe warning for heavy rains in various states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema, which is expected to occur on October 23. An orange alert has been issued for urban and rural districts of Bengaluru, where moderate to heavy rains and possible lightning are expected. In addition, Cyclone Dhana, which is expected to hit Odisha and West Bengal, is contributing to these adverse weather conditions. The source of this information is Sanmarg. Experts warn that the rains may cause temporary disruptions in power and traffic in the affected areas.