03 August 2024_ A recent World Bank report highlights that over 100 countries, including India, face significant challenges in achieving high-income country status in the coming decades. The report, titled 'World Development Report 2024: The Middle Income Trap', estimates that it will take New Delhi around 75 years to reach just a quarter of the per capita income of the United States. Developing nations, like India, often find themselves caught in rapid initial growth but struggle to maintain economic progress. The source of this information is Vartha Bharati. The report highlights the importance of innovative strategies to overcome difficulties and promote prosperous and sustainable societies.