Sabato 20 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:51
India: World Heritage Committee meeting in New Delhi

India: World Heritage Committee meeting in New Delhi

20 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
19 July 2024_ The 46th meeting of the World Heritage Committee will be held in New Delhi from 21 to 31 July 2024, hosted by India for the first time. The event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will be attended by Audrey Azoulay, Director General of UNESCO, and other international dignitaries. Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat underlined the importance of the event in strengthening India's cultural power globally. The logo of the meeting is inspired by the World Heritage site of Hampi and reflects India's aspiration to grow its cultural glory. Pragativadi reports that the meeting is organized by the Archaeological Survey of India and will involve delegates from around the world to discuss the conservation of cultural and natural heritage. The event will also include forums for young professionals and managers of world heritage sites, as well as cultural and digital exhibitions.

