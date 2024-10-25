Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 25 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:32
India: World Pasta Day celebrates the popularity of pasta in India and Italy

October 24, 2024_ October 25 marks World Pasta Day, an event that highlights the global love for the dish, which originated in Italy and has now...

25 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
October 24, 2024_ October 25 marks World Pasta Day, an event that highlights the global love for the dish, which originated in Italy and has now conquered Indian tables. Italian restaurant Bella Italia in London will be offering free pasta to customers in honor of the day, highlighting the dish's importance in global food culture. Pasta's history dates back over 2,300 years, and while it is considered a symbol of Italian cuisine, it has found a new life as a street food in India. The news was reported by hindi.news18.com. Pasta, with its many variations and preparations, continues to evolve, becoming an everyday food in many countries, including India.

