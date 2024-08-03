India: Yes Nonna's brings Neapolitan pizza to Bangalore

02 August 2024_ Si Nonna's, the pioneer of authentic Neapolitan pizza, has opened a new restaurant in Bangalore, combining Italian tradition with the city's modern palate. Located in the JP Nagar district, the restaurant offers a welcoming atmosphere and a variety of dishes, including the famous Sourdough Pizzas and typical desserts such as Tiramisu and Ice Cream. Ayush Jatia, founder of Si Nonna's, expressed excitement about introducing Neapolitan cuisine to Bangalore, promising fresh, high-quality ingredients. The news is reported by hospitalitynews.in. Si Nonna's stands out as the first Indian restaurant dedicated to sourdough pizza, helping to spread Italian gastronomic culture in India.