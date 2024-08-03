Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 03 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:55
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Yes Nonna's brings Neapolitan pizza to Bangalore

02 August 2024_ Si Nonna's, the pioneer of authentic Neapolitan pizza, has opened a new restaurant in Bangalore, combining Italian tradition with the...

India: Yes Nonna's brings Neapolitan pizza to Bangalore
03 agosto 2024 | 13.03
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

02 August 2024_ Si Nonna's, the pioneer of authentic Neapolitan pizza, has opened a new restaurant in Bangalore, combining Italian tradition with the city's modern palate. Located in the JP Nagar district, the restaurant offers a welcoming atmosphere and a variety of dishes, including the famous Sourdough Pizzas and typical desserts such as Tiramisu and Ice Cream. Ayush Jatia, founder of Si Nonna's, expressed excitement about introducing Neapolitan cuisine to Bangalore, promising fresh, high-quality ingredients. The news is reported by hospitalitynews.in. Si Nonna's stands out as the first Indian restaurant dedicated to sourdough pizza, helping to spread Italian gastronomic culture in India.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
stands out as as Tiramisu Si Nonna's ristorante
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"
News to go
Toti, da procura Genova parere positivo a revoca domiciliari


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza