Lunedì 15 Luglio 2024
Indonesia: 190-year land use concession to IKN raises concerns

15 July 2024_ The granting of land use rights for 190 years in the new Indonesian capital (Ibu Kota Negara, IKN) could generate new problems....

15 July 2024_ The granting of land use rights for 190 years in the new Indonesian capital (Ibu Kota Negara, IKN) could generate new problems. According to researchers from the Center of Reform on Economics (CORE) Indonesia, this policy risks creating inequalities in land management and social problems. The long duration of the concession could favor the concentration of land ownership in the hands of a few, increasing social tensions. Experts suggest a review of the policy to avoid such risks. Investor Daily Indonesia reports it. The New Indonesian Capital, IKN, is an ambitious project that aims to move the capital from Jakarta to a new location in East Kalimantan province.

New Indonesian Capital Indonesia land land management
