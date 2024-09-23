Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 23 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: 2024 Local Elections Approach with Call for Peace and Participation

September 22, 2024_ Indonesia is preparing for the 2024 local elections, after recently concluding the presidential elections in a safe and calm...

Indonesia: 2024 Local Elections Approach with Call for Peace and Participation
23 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 22, 2024_ Indonesia is preparing for the 2024 local elections, after recently concluding the presidential elections in a safe and calm atmosphere. September 22 marks the date of the announcement of the candidates, while the election campaign will start on September 25 and will culminate with the vote on November 27. Authorities and religious leaders are encouraging the population to participate actively and maintain an atmosphere of harmony during the electoral process, antaranews.com reported. The local elections will include the selection of governors, mayors and other officials, with the aim of ensuring effective and accountable governance at the regional level.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
after recently concluding Indonesia after dark after
Vedi anche
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza