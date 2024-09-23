Indonesia: 2024 Local Elections Approach with Call for Peace and Participation

September 22, 2024_ Indonesia is preparing for the 2024 local elections, after recently concluding the presidential elections in a safe and calm atmosphere. September 22 marks the date of the announcement of the candidates, while the election campaign will start on September 25 and will culminate with the vote on November 27. Authorities and religious leaders are encouraging the population to participate actively and maintain an atmosphere of harmony during the electoral process, antaranews.com reported. The local elections will include the selection of governors, mayors and other officials, with the aim of ensuring effective and accountable governance at the regional level.