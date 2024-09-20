Indonesia: 5% increase in state budget for 2024

September 20, 2024_ Indonesia's 2024 state budget (APBN) is projected to increase by 5% compared to the previous year. The Minister of the Interior has urged the new government to use this increase to accelerate the development of infrastructure and public services. This initiative aims to improve the quality of life of citizens and stimulate the country's economic growth. The increased allocation of funds represents a significant opportunity to address Indonesia's infrastructure challenges. This news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. The APBN is a key document that establishes the government's revenue and expenditure, directly influencing the country's economic and social policies.