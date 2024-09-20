Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 20 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato:
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: 5% increase in state budget for 2024

September 20, 2024_ Indonesia's 2024 state budget (APBN) is projected to increase by 5% compared to the previous year. The Minister of the Interior...

Indonesia: 5% increase in state budget for 2024
20 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 20, 2024_ Indonesia's 2024 state budget (APBN) is projected to increase by 5% compared to the previous year. The Minister of the Interior has urged the new government to use this increase to accelerate the development of infrastructure and public services. This initiative aims to improve the quality of life of citizens and stimulate the country's economic growth. The increased allocation of funds represents a significant opportunity to address Indonesia's infrastructure challenges. This news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. The APBN is a key document that establishes the government's revenue and expenditure, directly influencing the country's economic and social policies.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Indonesia's 2024 the Minister of the Interior budget Minister of the Interior has
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza