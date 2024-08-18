Indonesia: 79th Independence Day Celebrations with Historic Events in Jakarta and Nusantara

Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 18 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
August 18, 2024_ Indonesia celebrated the 79th anniversary of its independence with historic events held simultaneously in Jakarta and Ibu Kota...

18 agosto 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
August 18, 2024_ Indonesia celebrated the 79th anniversary of its independence with historic events held simultaneously in Jakarta and Ibu Kota Nusantara. The ceremony was attended by around 1,400 guests, including government officials, religious leaders and Nusantara project workers, who celebrated in an atmosphere of unity and culture. The celebrations included artistic performances that highlighted the country's cultural richness, culminating in an aerial attraction by TNI Angkatan Udara. The news was reported by bisnis.com. President Joko Widodo expressed his gratitude for the success of the event, stressing the importance of preserving and promoting Indonesian culture.

