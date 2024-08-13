Indonesia: Adaro Energy, Bukit Asam aim to increase coal production

August 13, 2024_ PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (ADRO) and PT Bukit Asam Tbk (PTBA) are working to increase their coal production despite the challenges in the global market. Both companies are optimistic about a possible recovery in coal prices in the second half of 2024, despite the current fluctuations in international markets. This strategy aims to secure a competitive position in the mining sector, which is crucial to the Indonesian economy. The two companies are among the leading coal producers in Indonesia, a country known for its vast mineral resources. The news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. The companies continue to monitor the market dynamics to adjust their strategies and maximize profits.