Giovedì 03 Ottobre 2024
Indonesia: Adaro Energy Strengthens Renewable Energy Commitment

October 03, 2024_ PT Adaro Energy Indonesia (ADRO) has announced a strengthening of its renewable energy business. The company, already known for its...

Indonesia: Adaro Energy Strengthens Renewable Energy Commitment
03 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
October 03, 2024_ PT Adaro Energy Indonesia (ADRO) has announced a strengthening of its renewable energy business. The company, already known for its mining operations, is diversifying its portfolio by investing in sustainable projects. This move is part of Adaro's strategy to contribute to the energy transition and reduce the environmental impact of its operations. The move aims to position Adaro as a key player in the renewable energy market in Indonesia. The news was reported by Investor Daily. Adaro Energy is one of the leading mining companies in Indonesia, mainly active in coal mining, but is now looking to expand its presence in the clean energy sector.

