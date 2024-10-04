Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 04 Ottobre 2024
Indonesia: Ahmad Muzani elected new MPR RI President for 2024-2029

Indonesia: Ahmad Muzani elected new MPR RI President for 2024-2029
04 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
04 October 2024_ Ahmad Muzani was recently elected as the new President of the MPR RI, Indonesia's highest legislative body, for the 2024-2029 term. Muzani, a member of the Gerindra Party, has a significant political background and has previously held leadership roles in the government. In his inaugural speech, he emphasized the importance of a simple lifestyle and acknowledged the complex challenges that people's representatives will face. The news was reported by Investor Daily. Muzani, born in Tegal, is known for his political and social activism, while also having a career in the media and business.

