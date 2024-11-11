Indonesia: AI Investments Draw Interest From Yandex, Microsoft

November 10, 2024_ Indonesia's Ministry of Communications and Digital announced growing interest from foreign investors to bring artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to the country. Minister Meutya Hafid highlighted the strategic potential of AI for Indonesia's digital progress, highlighting the interest of Yandex Group and Microsoft to invest in the local market. In separate meetings with Yandex and Microsoft executives, Meutya discussed the importance of such investments for the Indonesian economy, predicting a 12% increase in GDP by 2030 thanks to AI. The news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. Indonesia, a Southeast Asian country with a population of over 270 million, is trying to position itself as a technology hub in the region.