Giovedì 01 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:03
Indonesia: Aion Hyper SSR, the electric supercar designed in Milan, wins GIIAS 2024

August 01, 2024_ During the GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2024, the Aion Hyper SSR captured the public's attention as one of the...

Indonesia: Aion Hyper SSR, the electric supercar designed in Milan, wins GIIAS 2024
01 agosto 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
August 01, 2024_ During the GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2024, the Aion Hyper SSR captured the public's attention as one of the best-performing electric supercars. This model, although of Chinese origin, was designed and built in Milan, Italy, and boasts extraordinary performance, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 1.9 seconds. With a total power of 1,206 hp and a futuristic design, the Hyper SSR represents a perfect blend of innovation and Italian style. The news is reported by palpos.disway.id. This event underlines the importance of international collaboration in the automotive sector, highlighting the Italian contribution in the design and technology of electric cars.

