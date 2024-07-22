Indonesia: Airlangga Hartarto pushes for strengthening priority programs

21 July 2024_ Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinator of the Ministry of Economic Affairs of Indonesia, underlined the importance of continuing to promote the country's priority programs. These include the stability of food prices and supplies, the continuation of the Kartu Prakerja Program and the development of the semiconductor industry. Hartarto also highlighted the need to strengthen international trade cooperation through agreements such as RCEP and IPEF. Metrotvnews.com reports it. These efforts aim to improve Indonesia's international trade infrastructure and security.