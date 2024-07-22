Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 22 Luglio 2024
Indonesia: Airlangga Hartarto pushes for strengthening priority programs
22 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
21 July 2024_ Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinator of the Ministry of Economic Affairs of Indonesia, underlined the importance of continuing to promote the country's priority programs. These include the stability of food prices and supplies, the continuation of the Kartu Prakerja Program and the development of the semiconductor industry. Hartarto also highlighted the need to strengthen international trade cooperation through agreements such as RCEP and IPEF. Metrotvnews.com reports it. These efforts aim to improve Indonesia's international trade infrastructure and security.

