Indonesia: Airlangga Hartarto resigns as Golkar Party chairman without presidential interference

Martedì 13 Agosto 2024
13 agosto 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
August 13, 2024_ Airlangga Hartarto has announced his resignation as chairman of the Golkar Party, one of the main political forces in Indonesia. Ari Dwipayana, coordinator of the president's special staff, clarified that this decision is exclusively internal to the party and is not influenced by the government. Hartarto, who has served as chairman since 2017, has led the party in several national elections. The news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia, highlighting the importance of self-management of political parties in a democratic context. The Golkar Party, founded in 1964, is one of the most historic and influential parties in Indonesia, often associated with moderate and centrist positions.

