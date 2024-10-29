Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 29 Ottobre 2024
Indonesia: Al Gusto brings the taste of Tuscany to Gading Serpong
29 ottobre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
October 29, 2024_ Al Gusto Italian Dining and Bar, located at JHL Solitaire in Gading Serpong, recently hosted a Tuscan wine dinner, curated by Italian chef Matteo Meacci. This event, part of a strategy to attract new customers, received a great response from the public, similar to that experienced during the Valentine's Day event 2024. The evening included typical Italian dishes paired with wines from prestigious Tuscan brands such as Ruffino and Poggio Argentiera, personally selected by the chef to enhance the culinary quality of the restaurant. The news was reported by fortuneidn.com. Al Gusto stands out for its unique gastronomic offer, which also includes live preparation of the dishes, a rare experience for Italian restaurants in the region.

