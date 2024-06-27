Indonesia: Alarm over increase in online gambling transactions

June 26, 2024_ The Pusat Pelaporan dan Analysis Transaksi Keuangan (PPATK) recently released worrying data regarding online gambling in Indonesia. In the first quarter of 2024 alone, transactions related to this activity reached 100 trillion rupees, after reaching 327 trillion rupees in 2023. Since 2017, the accumulation of funds stolen from the population through online gambling reached 611.28 trillion rupees. These funds would be enough to cover the 2024 state budget deficit, estimated at 522.8 trillion rupees. Investor Daily Indonesia reports it. The situation is aggravated by the fact that many players end up getting further into debt with online loans, worsening their economic situation.