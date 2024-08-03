02 August 2024_ Alfharezzi Buffon, player of the Indonesian U-19 national team, revealed that his name was inspired by Italy's victory at the 2006 World Championship. The young footballer, who contributed to his team's victory against Malaysia in semi-final of the Piala AFF U-19 2024, he scored the decisive goal despite an injury. Buffon, 19, received seven stitches but continued to play, showing great determination. His story has attracted attention due to his connection with the famous Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, from whom he took his name, as reported by inews.id. This episode underlines the influence of Italian football culture also in Indonesia, where football is a much loved sport.